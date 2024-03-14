Exclusive: Home security video from the night Sebastian Rogers disappeared

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A surprising development in the search for Sebastian Rogers -- who has now been missing for eighteen days.

An exclusive look at video evidence.

Authorities have scrutinized home security video from the Hendersonville neighborhood trying to learn what happened to the teen.

Security camera video appears to show two people near Sebastian's home the night the 15-year-old disappeared. The video is from early Monday morning, February 26th, around 3:10 a.m.

There are no street lights in this Stafford Court neighborhood.

It's pitch black at night.

What you will see are just two specks of light and people with flashlights moving in the area around Roger's Hendersonville home.

It's believed Sebastian left his home -- barefoot and with a flashlight -- sometime overnight. Since his disappearance authorities have reviewed security video from homes in the neighborhood looking for clues.

"We have had several clips that have come in," said Eric Craddock, Sumner County chief deputy.

And, one is getting the most attention -- showing signs of activity around Sebastian's home the night he disappeared. You see two light sources -- which we've circled to help follow.

For point of reference -- the security camera was pointing toward the back of Sebastian's home in a common area. In the video -- you see Subject One with a light source in the lower right-hand corner.

Then you see Subject Two briefly appear and move toward the first before that light source is covered or obscured by bushes.

Subject One a few seconds later then moves out of frame. Then Subject Two reappears -- and follows Subject One off screen.

Then, a short time later -- it's very vague, but you see one of the subjects moving quickly back through the common area.

And that's it.

There's not much here to see. You certainly can't identify anyone in the video.

But, investigators say the mere fact someone was there outside Sebastian's house is significant. This video shows suspicious activity in the immediate area the night Sebastian disappeared.

Could one of these subjects have been him? Did he meet and leave with someone?

Sebastian's father says his son would not go with a stranger...

"It's up in the air for me," he said. "He would not get into a vehicle unless he knew them."

So, what exactly does the video show? Investigators are doing what they can to try enhancing the video for any more clues.

For now -- the video is part of the Sebastian Rogers missing person file.

And I'm told it could become more significant depending on where the investigation leads. The search for Sebastion continues.

But authorities are now also continuing to investigate the possibility of foul play

If you can help: Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.