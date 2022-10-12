Exclusive: Prospect jury questionnaire could show bias in 2013 Lindsey Lowe trial

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A jury questionnaire from the 2013 Lindsey Lowe trial could show potential bias and strengthen her argument this week for a new trial.

Lowe was convicted to prision after killing her two infant twins, which the defense argued happened as a result of the shock of an unknown pregnancy and having them in the bathroom floor.

The questionnaire — obtained by NewsChannel 5 — shows that one juror made up their mind before the trial ever began.

Obtained by WTVF

On this page, the person was asked if they had heard about the case?

The answer: “ON THE NIGHTLY NEWS.”

Then the person was asked if they had formed an opinion.

The answer: “THAT SHE LIED AND KILLED HER 2 NEWBORNS.”

The next question asked if they can lay that opinion aside?

The answer: “YES.”

NewsChannel 5 has spoken to several legal analysts about the case.

They say it was good the juror was honest with the opinion.

But the juror claiming to be able to set such a strong opinion aside doesn’t wash and would cause most attorneys to dismiss the juror.

Yet, Lowe’s attorney John Pellegrin did not.

That alone can be a clear indication of ineffective counsel and possibly result in a new trial.

Among the issues being raised by Lowe’s new attorney is a juror with a clear bias against her.