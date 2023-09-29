Expect an emergency alert to appear on your cellphone on October 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An important note to anyone who has a cellphone, radio or TV, you will receive an emergency alert on Wednesday, October 4th.

The alert from FEMA and the FCC is to test the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts this fall. There will be two portions, both of which will go out at 2:20 p.m. ET (1:20 p.m. CT)

The Wireless portion of the test will be sent to all consumer cellphones while the Emergency Alert will be sent to radios and TVs.

The message on cellphones will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

If your main menu is set to Spanish, it will read: “ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción.”

The test will broadcast for approximately 30 minutes. In the case there is widespread severe weather or other significant events and the test needs to be postponed, the back-up date will be on October 11th.