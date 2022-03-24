Expect lane closures in multiple counties as TDOT repairs roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced multiple planned lane closures across the region for emergency in-place paving.

As of March 10, TDOT performed more than 1,500 tons of pothole patching in the Middle Tennessee region, costing more than $1 million.

Below are the scheduled closures set for March 24 - March 30.

Davidson County:



Interstate 24: Mile markers 31-42

Daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating closures going westbound, one lane will remain open.

Interstate 40: Mile markers 201-204.8

Daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating closures going westbound.

State Route 255: Harding Place from Nolensville Road to Jonquil Road

March 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is for emergency milling and paving. There will be a westbound closure in the right lane. TDOT will run traffic control.



Robertson County:



Interstate 24: Mile markers 26-28

March 24 - March 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating lanes and shoulders closures going westbound.

Interstate 65: Mile markers 104-111

March 24 - March 25 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be alternating closures going southbound, one lane will remain open.



Wilson County:

