Watch
News

Actions

Expect lane closures in multiple counties as TDOT repairs roads

The repairs will happen in multiple counties through March 30.
pothole
Posted at 9:45 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 10:45:36-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced multiple planned lane closures across the region for emergency in-place paving.

As of March 10, TDOT performed more than 1,500 tons of pothole patching in the Middle Tennessee region, costing more than $1 million.

Below are the scheduled closures set for March 24 - March 30.

Davidson County:

  • Interstate 24: Mile markers 31-42
    • Daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Alternating closures going westbound, one lane will remain open.
  • Interstate 40: Mile markers 201-204.8
    • Daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Alternating closures going westbound.
  • State Route 255: Harding Place from Nolensville Road to Jonquil Road
    • March 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • This is for emergency milling and paving. There will be a westbound closure in the right lane. TDOT will run traffic control.

Robertson County:

  • Interstate 24: Mile markers 26-28
    • March 24 - March 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Alternating lanes and shoulders closures going westbound.
  • Interstate 65: Mile markers 104-111
    • March 24 - March 25 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • There will be alternating closures going southbound, one lane will remain open.

Wilson County:

  • Interstate 40: Mile markers 222.8 – 232
    • Daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Westbound lanes will have intermittent lane closures.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap