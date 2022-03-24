Expect lane closures in multiple counties as TDOT repairs roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced multiple planned lane closures across the region for emergency in-place paving.
As of March 10, TDOT performed more than 1,500 tons of pothole patching in the Middle Tennessee region, costing more than $1 million.
Below are the scheduled closures set for March 24 - March 30.
Davidson County:
- Interstate 24: Mile markers 31-42
- Daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Alternating closures going westbound, one lane will remain open.
- Interstate 40: Mile markers 201-204.8
- Daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Alternating closures going westbound.
- State Route 255: Harding Place from Nolensville Road to Jonquil Road
- March 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- This is for emergency milling and paving. There will be a westbound closure in the right lane. TDOT will run traffic control.
Robertson County:
- Interstate 24: Mile markers 26-28
- March 24 - March 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Alternating lanes and shoulders closures going westbound.
- Interstate 65: Mile markers 104-111
- March 24 - March 25 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- There will be alternating closures going southbound, one lane will remain open.
Wilson County:
- Interstate 40: Mile markers 222.8 – 232
- Daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Westbound lanes will have intermittent lane closures.