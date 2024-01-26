Expelled Tennessee lawmaker charged with DUI — again

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTVF) — Expelled former lawmaker Rep. Jeremy Durham, R-Franklin, is facing new driving under the influence charges in Florida, making that the second alleged strike.

NewsChannel 5 has confirmed that Durham was arrested in Tallahassee and is being held in the Leon County Detention Center on a $500 bond. NewsChannel 5 was told his mugshot is being withheld because he claimed under Florida law he was a government employee. NewsChannel 5 is working to figure out the validity of that claim.

Nashville DUI: Former state Rep. Jeremy Durham indicted on DUI, felony charges

Durham is still facing two counts of DUI from an incident in Davidson County last year when he was also charged with resisting arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Durham served in the House of Representatives before he was expelled by fellow lawmakers in 2016 after an investigation by the Attorney General's office found he had sexually harassed at least 22 women.

The ex-lawmaker was subsequently hit with fines totaling $465,000 for campaign finance violations. The state is trying to collect those fines.

Durham is due in court on Feb. 21 on the Nashville charges.