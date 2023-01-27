Experience Cheekwood's first-ever Winter Concert Series showcasing local artists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cheekwood hosts its first-ever Winter Concert Series starting January 28 showcasing local artists.

Nashville Jazz Orchestra's Big Band kicks off the series Saturday and the show is already sold out.

However, there are still tickets to enjoy the Brazilian band, Tudo Bem, next Friday, February 10. Then the contemporary classical music ensemble, Intersection, Thursday, February 23 closes out the series.

Each show starts at 7 p.m. at the Massey auditorium.

This coincides with Cheekwood's Orchids in the Mansion which also starts Saturday and runs through March 5. This is the 5th year the beautiful orchids will take over the mansion.

Nathalie Levine, Cheekwood Vice President of Education and Outreach, said both the concerts and the orchids can help distract from the cold winter days.

"It's sort of transporting you to different places. You've got the 1940s, you've got Brazilian samba, and then Aaron Copeland's Appalachain Spring is just one of the most beautiful pieces. So it's really a way to get away from January and February in Nashville," said Levine.

Levine said the Winter Concert Series is only a taste of what is to come. A summer concert series is expected this year too.