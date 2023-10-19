“Experience North Nashville for the powerhouse it is” at the North Nashville Culture Crawl

NORTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend, the community will celebrate the artists that make North Nashville special and unique.

The North Nashville Culture Crawl is Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22. The North Nashville Arts Coalition has been working for months to put this event together.

It’s a revamp of the old Jefferson Street Art Crawl, said Elisheba Israel Mrozik, the President and Executive Director of the North Nashville Arts Coalition.

"We really came together and wanted to think through a different way, instead of an art crawl,” Mrozik said. “We wanted it to be something that was very inclusive to as many creatives and businesses here in North Nashville as possible, a true community event in on all fronts.”

What they’ve put together features 18 sites over two days. People can experience galleries, outdoor performances, and more.

Mrozik said it’s important to feel the culture of North Nashville at this event.

“It's real people doing real creative things in the neighborhood for each other and just having a supportive community of dope people, doing dope things,” she said. “We want them to experience North Nashville for the powerhouse that it is and not just what it was, and how much it's growing and how much people are thriving over here.”

Mrozik said it’s taken not just a team of volunteers, but important partnerships with groups like Metro Arts and Walk-Bike Nashville. In fact, Walk-Bike Nashville is hosting its annual Open Streets event on Sunday in conjunction with the culture crawl.

North Nashville Art Coalition

While the weekend full of events is free, there is one event that’s serving as a fundraiser for the North Nashville Arts Coalition. On Sunday night, it’s holding an anniversary mixer at the Hutton Hotel. Tickets range from $25 to $100 and can be purchased by clicking here.

Mrozik told NewsChannel 5 the North Nashville Arts Coalition has even more in store in the future, including looking for a brick-and-mortar space to serve as their headquarters.

To learn more about their mission, click here.