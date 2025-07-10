Experts recommend early back-to-school shopping amid economic uncertainty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With summer break in full swing, experts say now is the time to start back-to-school shopping as retailers offer competitive sales amid economic uncertainty.

Between Prime Day and other retail promotions, shoppers can find significant savings on school essentials while economic concerns and potential tariffs loom over consumer spending.

“The fear of the tariffs are coming or here, and the uncertainty of the economy — consumers are just holding back. We’re not spending as much as we did last year,” said Melissa Cohen, economics and finance lecturer at Middle Tennessee State University.

Cohen said current back-to-school deals can offer substantial savings opportunities.

“Personally, from last year, we saved a lot of money because the crayons, one-subject notebooks, paper, folders — all those were like 50 cents and a dollar,” Cohen said.

According to the National Retail Federation, lower-income households plan to purchase only essential items for the start of school. However, parents can also turn to community resources for additional support.

The Davidson County Juvenile Court is currently accepting shoe donations for its third annual Back 2 School Sneaker Bash, which provides essential items to children in need.

Judge Sheila Calloway emphasized that providing these essentials helps prevent children from feeling excluded.

“Sometimes when youth feel left behind or they don’t have things other youth have, they just need things. Sometimes they make bad decisions in how to get that,” Judge Calloway said.

Financial experts also warn parents about the risks of using buy now, pay later services for school shopping.

“You may end up doubling the cost of the school supplies from what you originally started,” Cohen said. “Go and have conversations with the school, find those free school drives, and reach out to churches, nonprofits — anything like that.”

Those interested in donating shoes for the Sneaker Bash can drop them off at Juvenile Court, located next to Nissan Stadium, until next Friday.

The Back 2 School Sneaker Bash will take place July 21 at 101 University Court and is open to families in need. It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m

Also, Tennessee's traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 25, 2025, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

During this time clothing, school supplies and computers may be purchased tax-free. Certain restrictions apply. Items sold online are also eligible. Items must be purchase for personal use, not for business or trade.

This story was reported on-air by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.