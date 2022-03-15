Experts say gas price savings mean increasing fuel efficiency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With record gas prices across the state, you've likely heard of all the tips to maximize your fuel efficiency.

But just how much money could those tips actually save you?

Right now, the average gas price in town is $4.15.

According to the AAA, two of the most impactful things you can do to increase your fuel efficiency is to avoid sudden accelerations and quick brakes, and lower your highway speeds.

The AAA says if drivers who are used to quick start-and-stop driving would drive more smoothly, they could drive more than 40 percent farther for the same amount of money.

Or, in other words, you could be driving just as far, for just as much money, but it would be as if gas prices were only $2.91 a gallon.

The same goes for slowing down on the highway.

The AAA says if you drop your speed on the highway by 5 to 10 miles per hour, you could drive up to 14 percent farther for the same amount of money.

Or in other words, you could be driving just as far, for just as much cost, but it would be as if gas prices were only $3.64 a gallon.

Of course, its not that actual gas prices will drop to these levels anytime soon; you'll still be paying the price on the signs. But these are just two of the tips that AAA says, if you use them, could add up to real money that stays in your pocket, for a little longer.

