Exploring Nashville's Justice System through new documentary series 'Justice, USA'"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Getting an inside look at the steps following someone's booking on charges is uncommon. However, a new 6-episode documentary series, "Justice, USA," aims to provide just that — a deep dive into Nashville's legal landscape.

Some cases were covered on NewsChannel 5, and our reporting is used to help tell the stories. We spoke with Davidson County’s Juvenile Court Judge Sheila Calloway about the documentary in the video above.

While many discuss criminal justice reform, few truly understand its realities. "JUSTICE, USA" immerses audiences into the lives of indigent criminal defendants, offering unprecedented access.

Filmed over seven months in Nashville, TN, this six-part series for MAX offers an unfiltered perspective of the men’s jail, the women’s jail, juvenile court, and the courthouse, with minimal restrictions.

There are no narrators or experts; viewers get to hear directly from the people who make up the system — inmates, lawyers, deputies, administrators .

Davidson County’s Juvenile Court Judge Sheila Calloway emphasized the diverse array of individuals integral to the system.

"You’re looking at the public defenders. The private attorneys. Looking at the district Attorneys and how they make their decisions," she noted.

Decisions made by Judge Calloway profoundly impact inmates and their futures. She expressed her willingness to participate in the docu-series to shed light on the realities within her courtroom.

"I see blurbs and stuff that say Judge Calloway is just giving people cookies and milk and sending them on their way when they don’t understand exactly what we can do as the law and what we should do," she remarked.

The series, filmed in 2022, granted filmmakers open access to Nashville courts and jails, facilitating conversations with individuals accused of serious crimes.

In the documentary, offenders like Diamond Lewis share their experiences. Lewis is currently serving 25 years for her involvement in the killing of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets.

Judge Calloway acknowledged the challenges of her role, particularly the weight of making life-altering decisions in a short time frame.

"The trial lasts about a day, how can I make a decision on someone’s life in what should happen to them when I’m only hearing bits and pieces of their story in a day?" she questioned.

Despite the series's candid portrayal of both positives and negatives within Nashville’s criminal justice system, Judge Calloway remains hopeful for change.

"This is an opportunity for us as a community to do better. Homeless populations, folks who need mental health treatment, people who are addicted," she said.

Tomorrow, "Justice, USA" will be screened at Tennessee State University, offering students a glimpse into the series and an opportunity to engage with people like Judge Calloway, District Attorney Glenn Funk, and Executive Producer Marshall Goldberg.

The entire series debuts this Thursday on MAX.