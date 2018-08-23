Explosive Charges Go Missing From Mt. Juliet Construction Site

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Explosives went missing from a construction site off Volunteer Boulevard in Mt. Juliet.

Police said explosive booster charges went missing from the site Wednesday.

Mt. Juliet Police officials, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives agents were working to locate them.

It wasn't clear whether or not they were stolen; so officials said they were also conducting an "in-depth review of paperwork to determine if a theft actually occurred."

Anyone with information on the the charges were asked to call 615-754-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.