Expungement clinic in Wilson County helps people get a fresh start

Araceli Crescencio
American Job Center and Cumberland University team up to host expungement clinic in Wilson county.<br/>
Posted at 10:40 PM, Oct 06, 2022
LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lawyers, judges, and employees with the Circuit Court Clerk's office came together in Wilson County to help people with the process of getting their records cleared.

For some people, their past mistakes could still be holding them back. A criminal record even after completing a sentence can be an obstacle when applying for a job, trying to get a driver's license or trying to go to college.

People not only received free legal help, but some were able to walk away with a new job.

There were several second-chance employers in attendance looking to hire new employees.

In total, 37 people received help.

"When people have come through and I've sat in the orders over expungement, I'm asking them is: this going to help you get a job, or get you out from under some costs and stuff like that? They've been very optimistic about it. I think it helps people's self-worth," criminal court judge Brody Kane said.

The event was organized by the American Job Center and Cumberland University. Organizers said the event was incredibly successful, and they plan on hosting expungement clinics every six months.

