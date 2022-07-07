NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With this dangerous heat, Metro Nashville and several community partners are implementing safety measures focusing on the most vulnerable communities.

They'll be passing out water, free bus passes and helping people get to extreme heat shelters to make sure the unhoused stay out of the heat and are being taken care of until it subsides.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management’s Emergency Support Unit will lead heat patrols in encampments around the Metro Nashville area. They'll provide water and arrange transportation to community partners that are offering shelter like The Salvation Army, Room in the Inn and Nashville Rescue Mission.

These efforts will also help prevent heat-related illnesses. That could be heat exhaustion or cramps, which can be treated by moving to a cool location and getting hydrated or a heat stroke which is more serious and requires a visit to a hospital immediately.

"That high body temperature does actually start to damage the nerves in the brain and so, that's why they call it a heat stroke. It's not the same as an ischemic stroke, which is blood flow related, but you do see stroke-like or neurologic-like injury to brain," said emergency physician Dr. Mark Sloan.

Doctors suggest staying hydrated and wearing light clothing during this excessive heat.