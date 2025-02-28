Ezell Harding Christian School puts on Black History Living Museum

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — One school in Antioch is bring Black History month to life.

Ezell Harding Christian School showcased a Black History Living Museum Friday morning.

The students did presentations of African Americans who shaped history.

WATCH THE VIDEO TO SEE MORE OF THE PRESENTATIONS.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.