Ezell Harding Christian School puts on Black History Living Museum

One school in Antioch is bring Black History month to life. Ezell Harding Christian School showcased a Black History Living Museum Friday morning.
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — One school in Antioch is bring Black History month to life.

Ezell Harding Christian School showcased a Black History Living Museum Friday morning.

The students did presentations of African Americans who shaped history.

