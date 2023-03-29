Fabric through the community: Friends remember William Kinney at the ballfield

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every Nashvillian right now is struggling, trying to wrap their heads around this senseless tragedy.

There are many people who don’t know the victims or have any relationship to the school, but they’re showing their support through a piece of fabric.

The red ribbons here at the Crieve Hall Baseball Park is a tradition the team does anytime they lose a player. They represent hope.

One of the six victims was William Kinney, 9, who played on the team. His jersey hung on the fence, but there are also a ton of ribbons being placed in neighborhoods as a way to honor those affected.

"I didn’t know any of these people personally but when you see those children’s faces and the other three adults who were mercifully slain for no reason taken away from family and community — it’s heartbreaking," Nashville resident Michael Brown said.

But when you’re a member of this community, it’s hard for people like Brown to turn a blind eye.

"Every person that has a child in school has this in their mind right now," They have this in their mind. And they’re thinking about this.”

The hurt Brown feels is how a lot of people do, and the ribbons have taken on a life of their own.

Neighbors placed them on their homes and mailboxes — red and black colors used to represent The Covenant School.

"I encourage every Nashvillian to get these Red ribbons out break them out let all these families know that you’re thinking about them," Brown said. "That you got them in your heart you prayed for them."

No matter where you place the ribbon the messages tie together.

"I’m going to keep mine on until it wears off," Brown said. "And then I may put another one because these families need to know they’re in our hearts and prayers they’re cared about. They need to know that.”