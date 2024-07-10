'FAFSA Frenzy' aims to help students get thousands in aid towards their college degree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Students heading to college this year can receive help with their FAFSA application from the state for the month of July.

This helps comes after students had to deal with delays with the FAFSA application rollout this spring. Now the state wants to make sure students do not miss out on potentially thousands of dollars in financial aid towards their college degree.

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission is hosting FAFSA Frenzy all month long to encourage students to complete their applications.

A report from the National college Attainment Network shows Tennessee is leading the nation with nearly 60 percent of students who graduated high school this year having completed their FAFSA application. However, that percentage is still down 11 percent compared to the same time last year.

FAFSA Frenzy aims to simplify the application process by offering events across the state throughout the month where students can get help in-person for one-on-one support. This week there are events happening in Montgomery County, Dekalb County, and Shelbyville as well as Austin Peay University.