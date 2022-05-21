Watch
Fairlane Hotel valet finds the groove to his job

Eric Turner has a different way to brighten up the day.
Posted at 7:41 PM, May 20, 2022
Rather than casually stand at the valet stand outside the Fairlane Hotel, he greets customers with a move of his own.

"I get to people watch," he said. "I have a lot of different songs. I find one that evokes a feeling in me. Being from Memphis, we have a dance style."

Turner scrolled through his phone to play a hit by Justin Timberlake, another West Tennessee native. His coworkers said his spirit and style makes the day a little bit better for everyone.

"I love my job," he said. "I have a passion for this thing here. We are just trying to get through life together."

