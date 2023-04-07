Faith leaders encourage community to put aside differences, prioritize keeping kids safe in wake of shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Listening to different opinions is an important part of tackling controversial topics, including gun violence.

An interfaith group called Spiritus puts aside their differences every week. They meet weekly to discuss the intersection of faith and culture, including school shootings.

"The more consistently we talk, we build relational equity with each other, and it's in that relational space we begin to have the kind of conversations that make a difference," said Dr. Jon Roeback, executive director of Belmont University's Curb Center for Faith Leadership.

The community is heartbroken over the mass shooting at The Covenant School. Faith leaders in the Spiritus group say we need to come together to stop the violence.

"What we're talking about here is the highest value in any faith, and certainly in the Jewish faith, which is the preservation of life above everything else," said Rabbi Mark Schiftan, rabbi emeritus at The Temple.

Schiftan, Lynn Heady, a retired educator and Dr. Roebuck sat down for a conversation with NewsChannel 5 about current events. They participate in the Spiritus meetings every Wednesday on Zoom.

"Anything that swirls around in our culture hits the hearts of our folks," said Dr. Jon Roebuck. "We talk about everything from political positions to politicians, to just the dark culture around us and how we continue to light a light into that, speak truth into that and that sort of thing."

They know making students safer is on most minds after the deadly shooting at The Covenant School.

"There are no answers yet. This is very complicated, but it doesn't happen until we listen and talk to one another," said Lynn Heady. "You don't have to march, you don't have to go to a protest, you don't have to read a book, but think of a way you can positively impact what both Mark and Jon are talking about."

They say elected officials can make a positive impact too if they act as a team.

"It is time not just for bold action and courage on the part of clergy. It's a time for those in leadership of government to think about the courage, what it takes to really make substantive change," Rabbi Schiftan said.

After the Uvalde shooting, Spiritus put together a program for children. The group would like to bring people back together for a similar event soon.