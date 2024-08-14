Fake contractor scams seven families across Middle Tennessee: How to protect yourself

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WTVF) — A recent case of contractor fraud in Middle Tennessee has put homeowners on high alert after a fake contractor swindled hundreds of thousands of dollars from unsuspecting families.

The Putnam County District Attorney's Office revealed that Michael Burton, who posed as a licensed general contractor, deceived seven families over two years, taking their money without completing any work. Burton has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Chris Jensen, a licensed general contractor with Jensen Quality Homes in Murfreesboro and a member of the Home Builders Association of Central Tennessee, stressed the importance of hiring legitimate professionals. “

Hiring a general contractor can be more expensive, but it's because they're doing everything by the book,” said Jensen.

A 2023 studyfrom JW Surety Bondsindicates that one in 10 Americans have been victims of contractor scams, with an average loss of more than $2,400.

The alarming statistic is a warning for homeowners to be vigilant when hiring contractors.

In Tennessee, state law mandates that any project bid over $25,000 requires a licensed contractor.

Jensen advises homeowners to always verify the credentials of any contractor they consider hiring. The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance provides a comprehensive list of licensed contract workers, allowing residents to easily check the legitimacy of potential hires.

“If somebody is looking for a down payment, I would ask for a contract," Jensen said.

Jensen also advises you to trust your gut, ask for references and referrals, and never pull a permit for a contractor.

“Because you as a homeowner totally legal for you to pull your own permit but for me to work for you I need to be licensed and I have to have that license to pull the permit.”

Homeowners in Tennessee are reminded that not only general contractors but also other trades, such as plumbers and electricians, must be professionally licensed to operate legally in the state.

