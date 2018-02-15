Fallen Firefighter Remembered As 'A Good Guy'

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. - He saved a young boy from a car sinking in a frigid creek, he pulled three children from a burning home and he was always willing to lend a hand when his fellow firefighters needed help.
"We lost a hero, we lost a best friend, we lost a guy that loved his family, including the fire service family. Honestly we lost a guy we'll never replace," Lawrenceburg Fire Chief Jay Moore said on Wednesday.
Moore recalled multiple times over Dickey's career that he heroically stepped into action. On December 22, 2012, Dickey pulled a 7-year-old boy from a car, after it plunged off a bridge and into a creek.
That boy is still alive today thanks to Jason Dickey's actions that day.
"These were heroic efforts that he made throughout his career," the Chief added.
Dickey is survived by his three kids and his wife, who is expecting a baby in the coming weeks.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 15, 2018 at Mars Hill Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg.
Funeral services will be conducted at Mars Hill Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 16, 2018, with Chad Clanton and Chad Moore officiating.
Interment will follow at Freemon Cemetery in Leoma, TN. Family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105