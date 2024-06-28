Fallout after Biden and Trump presidential debate, but maybe not on this Nashville golf course

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Talk at the Ted Rhodes Golf Course is the same talk at most places: Thursday's presidential debate filled with verbal missteps and mistruths.

In what's being billed as the most critical election of our lifetime, last night, one of the biggest back-and-forths between former President Trump and President Biden was over their golf handicaps.

Golfing buddies Barry Elkins and Sara Dobbs said while they sit in the same golf cart, they're on two opposite ends of the political spectrum.

Even so, they say last night's debate provided a moment of ironic unity that everybody could agree with.

"For the first time, it's just funny to see everybody agreeing this was so horrendous to watch," Dobbs said. "We can laugh together, and that hasn't happened in a really long time."

They both say while there might be room for debate at a golf course, there's maybe not room for the golf course at a debate.