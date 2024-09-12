Fallout following presidential debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a historic presidential debate last night, with millions tuning in to what could be the only meet-up between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

But what's the impact, especially in the crucial swing states that will decide the election?

It's a decision being made in neighborhoods across the country, after watching the debate aired in homes across the country.

The debate was testy at times, covering immigration, democracy, abortion, and the economy.

But it all only matters to those who haven't made up their minds, so just how many people are still middle of the road — especially in those crucial swing states that will decide the election?

In other words, will Tuesday's debate performance make a difference for either candidate?

"It's kind of hard to say," said NewsChannel 5 political analyst Pat Nolan. "I'd like to know the number who was watching period. I have seen some numbers in some polling that undecided could be anywhere from 10-13 percent, which kind of surprised me I didn't think it would be that high."