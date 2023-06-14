False crash alarms from iPhones and Apple watches pose challenges for first responders

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Technology continues to advance at a rapid pace. The latest iPhone and Apple Watch models have the ability to detect car crashes.

While this feature is a great tool, it has unintentionally become a major headache for first responders.

On average, Dickson County EMA says they receive one to two false calls every week due to crash detection technology with Apple products. While it may seem like a minor issue, Public Education Officer Toni Calhoun emphasizes that these false calls drain valuable resources.

"It’s causing a delay in any additional calls that may come out. We’re having to tie up resources trying to locate calls," Calhoun said.

She said there have been instances of dropping the phone while driving, resulting in it flying out of a cup holder or off a seat. There have even been scenarios where the device falls off a countertop at home or slips out of a pocket or lap while exiting a vehicle. She said these have all triggered false alerts.

"The iPhones are detecting a crash or drop in the phone, and nobody is answering when dispatch calls them or they've canceled the crash notificationn. But dispatch will page us out for a possible crash and then no one is there," Calhoun said.

According Apple, crash detection technology is constantly evolving and is often implemented through iOS updates. They acknowledge that bugs are a common occurrence, but also express confidence that once these issues are addressed, the crash detection feature will prove to be an invaluable resource.

Calhoun believes that most users are simply unaware of this newer technology, and hopes that companies will provide better guidance in the future.

“It has bugs like everything does, and once that gets fixed I think that it will be an amazing resource we can use," Calhoun said.

As a potential solution, iPhone users are encouraged to download the latest iOS update, as this may help resolve some of the problems associated with false crash notifications.

You can learn about Iphone Emergency Services and Android Emergency Services more online. These features can be turned off and on.