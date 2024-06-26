Families are often hungriest during the summer. Without Summer EBT program, where do parents turn?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than half a million school-aged kids in Tennessee are getting summer-specific food assistance.

In the summer, money can be tight for families with school-aged kids. With kids at home, parents may have to spend more on childcare and more on food which can put them in a financial jam.

Fortunately, families in Nashville have The Store in their backyard. The grocery store is for families facing food insecurity. The food is free.

"Most of our families that come in and that have school-aged kids, their kids are getting reduced cost or free breakfast and lunch throughout the school-year," explained Collen Mayer, the CEO of The Store.

Mayer says the summer is an important time to have fresh and nutritious food on the table.

"When a child is hungry, not getting enough healthy food, a lot of these gains that they got during the school-year can be lost during the summer, and they start farther behind when they start the next school-year than they were," Mayer said.

For the first time statewide, low-income families with school-aged kids can apply for Summer EBT. Those signed up for the federally-funded program receive a one-time payment of $120 to spend on food for their child during summer break.

"Families are starting to receive their benefits now, and it is a lifeline for families trying to feed their kids in the summer time," explained Signe Anderson with the Tennessee Justice Center.

While this is just the first year of the program, it could also be the last. Tennessee has yet to opt in for 2025.

Because of that, the Tennessee Justice Center is collecting stories from people about the difference that Summer EBT is making in their life.

"We think it's really important for decision makers and the general public to understand why families need the support during the summertime, and we're hopeful that lifting up voices will shed a light on the reality on what families face during the summertime," Anderson said.

No matter what happens, you can help feed a family. It takes less than $100 a month for you to sponsor a family to shop at The Store.

"We've got to make sure families stay well-nourished," Mayer said.

If the application deadline is the same as last year, Tennessee must opt into the federal program by January 1 for Summer EBT to be an option again in 2025.