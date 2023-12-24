Families celebrate Christmas tradition of movie watching at Franklin Theatre

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — We've trimmed the trees, stuffed the stockings and are almost ready for Christmas day.

But many families say there's one Christmas Eve tradition the holiday wouldn't be complete without.

"It's just something we do," said one mother, Tiffany Johns-Thornton. "It's just sort of a thing we plan for every year."

Several families took a trip to The Franklin Theatre to watch their all-time favorite Christmas movie, 'Christmas Vacation'.

"It's my great niece and she's never seen Christmas Vacation," said one theatregoer, Bob Sell.

"Can you believe it? You have to be young to not have seen Christmas Vacation."

"We were told to dress up and come watch Christmas Vacation, because that's what everybody does," added a father with his whole family dressed up as the Griswold's.

Many hope the tradition continues, not only this Christmas Eve, but long afterward.

The Franklin theatre showed 'Christmas Vacation' and 'It's a Wonderful Life' Sunday.

They'll take a break Christmas Day and be back with more movies after the holiday.