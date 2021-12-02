Families displaced after Bellevue apartment fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At least eight families are displaced after an apartment fire in Bellevue early Thursday morning.

It happened after midnight at The Lakes Bellevue apartments on Erin Lane.

Fire crews said the fire started on the balcony of a second floor unit, then spread to the attic.

They were able to get it out quickly, but electricity had to be shut off to the building. Because of that, no one is allowed inside the building, so the Red Cross is helping those families with a place to stay.

No word on what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.