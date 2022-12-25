'Christmas is ruined': Families displaced after pipes burst at Charter Village Apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As people deal with outages, dozens of people in Madison have been left without a home.

Broken pipes caused damage to several buildings at Charter Village Apartments.

Nakia McEwen said a day that was supposed to be festive has turned into chaos.

"We have to deal with not even having somewhere to lay our heads tonight. So, I mean, it's awful," she said.

The added challenge has destroyed any holiday plans she had.

"We can't do anything. I mean, Christmas is ruined," McEwen said.

She's not alone. The Nashville Fire Department said about 50 people have been displaced as a result of the burst pipes at Charter Village Apartments in Madison.

A spokesperson for the fire department said in a situation like this, management at the apartment complex is responsible for assisting displaced residents. But in this case, that did not happen.

Given the frigid temperatures, the fire department stepped in to help to make sure nobody was left in the cold.

This was a frustrating situation for residents looking for help and answers. McEwen said she tried to reach management for help, but had no luck.

"I've called them five times, and I have not gotten one response from maintenance or anybody. I even called security. He didn't answer... nor return my phone calls," she said.

For families impacted, Christmas will not be the same tomorrow. But despite all the loss, people's resilience is a reminder of everything to be thankful for.

"I mean, you can't do anything but start over. I mean, what was there is all materialistic stuff. I can start over," McEwen said.