Families file an ethics complaint against Sen. Gardenhire because of Covenant court case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Covenant mom who lost her child in the mass shooting filed an ethics complaint against Sen. Todd Gardenhire based on legislation he has written this session that relates to who can speak about the release of the Covenant documents in court.

I know that sentence sounds complicated. In its essence, that would mean families like that from The Covenant School wouldn't be able to speak before a judge in public records cases. Right now, The Covenant School families are allowed to speak before a judge against the public release of the Covenant shooter's documents. The families do not want the shooter's documents released, fearing it will traumatize their children. Gardenhire is one of the petitioners in the case, wanting the shooter's documents released to the public.

Mother Erin Kinney — who lost her 9-year-old son William — wrote the complaint on April 8 on behalf of herself, the families who lost their kids or staff member, and the families of children who survived the shooting.

Kinney is opposing SB 1205, which would remove the ability of non-governmental parties to intervene in public records cases under the Tennessee Public Records Act. Kinney's argument is that is unethical of Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga, considering he is one of the the parties seeking for the documents to be released to the public.

"I believe this action demonstrates an inherent ethical conflict of interest as Senator Gardenhire stands to personally benefit in this current TPRA litigation by using his position as State Senator to pass legislation in order to eliminate opposing parties (specifically those of crime victims, including well over 100 children, the families of homicide victims, a school and a church), and thereby significantly increase his odds of prevailing in the pending litigation," Kinney wrote.

This bill is placed on the House calendar for Thursday. Right now, it's already passed the Senate 32-0 on the consent calendar.

The case for the Covenant case documents starts April 16, where families are scheduled to speak before a judge. It's not clear if it passes the House on Thursday whether the governor will sign it or if it will prevent Covenant families from speaking.

I have reached out to Sen. Gardenhire for comment. I have not heard back from him yet.

