Families in need can now register for the Last Minute Toy Store to have a great Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday, December 1 is the day many families in Nashville have been waiting for heading into the holidays.

Families in need of a boost can register for the Last Minute Toy Store to ensure their kids have a great holiday season.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office has been hosting LMTS for 30 years.

The community donates thousands of toys to the DCSO to give to families in need. Last year the program served nearly 7,000 children.

The program provides items such as bikes, dolls, books, gift cards, basketballs, and anything else that can be given to little ones all the way up to teenagers.

This is for families who are not already receiving assistance from other charitable organizations during the holidays. The families served may be dealing with unemployment, illness, or other reasons that make it difficult to provide both Christmas gifts and pay the bills. Proof of being a family in need will be required.

Registration runs through next Friday December 8.

The big shopping event is December 15-17. There are several ways you can donate or you can sign up to volunteer to help give out the toys to families.