Families scramble to find a new daycare after Robin's Nest Academy closes with very little notice

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The owner of a Hendersonville daycare shut it down Monday with very little notice.

Robin's Nest Academy closed suddenly, leaving families in a tight spot.

At the business, only a handwritten "Closed" sign is posted on the front door with a brief note explaining the closure.

Some teachers stepped up to help parents. They said what happened was unfair.

"I think the entire thing was completely unfair. I was not at all happy about it — especially when I found out she threw diapers away because diapers and wipes are expensive," said Andrea Cosby, a former teacher.

On Tuesday, teachers who worked at Robin's Nest hosted some kids at one of their homes. They said they wished they could have helped everyone.

"We feel bad because we couldn't take all the kids... because we love all the kids, but we had to pick which ones needed it the most, and they all need it," said Brittany, a former teacher.

According to the teachers, owner Robin Stover made the decision to close the daycare. We went to the daycare to see if she was there. When she wasn't, we called her cell phone. She didn't want to talk to us.

To add insult to injury, right now, there are far more kids than child care spots in Middle Tennessee.

"I hope the families can find childcare and if not, we can help them the best way we can, because it was really unfair what she did. We're out of a job, they're out of a childcare," Cosby said.

At the end of December, families were notified the daycare would close on Jan. 11. Some parents had started to make other arrangements.

While there aren't a lot of vacancies at daycares right now, you can find a list of quality childcare in your area on the TDHS website.