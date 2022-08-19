Family and friends grieve loss of Antioch woman killed in deadly motorcycle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Antioch family is coming to terms with a heartbreaking loss.

Brooke Murphy, 28, died over the weekend while riding her motorcycle near Center Hill Dam.

It's an accident Brooke's brother, Mikel Haug, is still processing.

"She was fearless. She had heart. She had drive goals ambitions," he said.

According to a crash report, Murphy was driving on Dale Ridge Road when she hit a truck and on impact hit the Center Hill Dam concrete barrier, causing her to fall into the lake.

"I wish I was there that day. It was one of those days I didn't go out with her because I had other things going on," Haug said.

According to state data, this year there have been four accidents involving motorcyclists in the same area.

Haug said it's a tragedy no family should have to go through and extra safety measures could help.

"Anything could happen not even just a bike rider, people go and just walk the bridge and just tour around so you know a net of some sort it wouldn't hurt anything," Haug said.

For now, he and his dad remember Brooke through pictures and memories.

"She was caring and loving. Her smile was contagious and when you're around her you can't help but have fun because she was a goofball a lot of the times," Haug said.

They hope their pain is a reminder to hug your loved ones a bit tighter every day.

Family and friends are planning a memorial ride for Brooke at Center Hill Dam this Saturday.