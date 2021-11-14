Watch
Family and friends of Dallas Barrett gather outside Whiskey Row for peaceful protest

Toney Cook
Several friends and family members of Dallas Barrett gathered for a peaceful protest outside the bar where he died.
Posted at 10:50 PM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 23:50:38-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Like most people on Broadway, Dallas Barrett went out for a fun night with friends, but that night would end in tragedy.

"DJ loved it down here and of course this is where he was killed," said his mother, Tammy Barrett.

As Tammy looked around on a crowded Broadway night she believed what happened to her son could have happened to anyone.

"I have been blown away by the number of people that have reached out to me and said 'hey this happened to my brother, this happened to my husband, this happened to my cousin'," she said. "It's been unreal."

On August 16, Metro police were called to Whiskey Row for a report of a fight. Staff at the bar said Dallas Barrett became unruly and was asked to leave, but allegedly he then began to fight with security.

Now recently released video paints of clearer picture of how Barrett died that night.

The medical examiner officially ruled his death a homicide. The cause of death: asphyxiation.

"We are down here protesting for justice for my son Dallas Barrett who was killed by security guards at Whiskey Row," Tammy said.

Barrett's mother is calling for changes and charges against those involved in the 22 year old's death to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again.

"I want to fight for stricter legislation for security guards," she said. "It's far too lax, they'll get hired without being licensed, they're not properly trained, obviously, considering what happened to my son".

As crowds walked by on Broadway, Tammy hoped some will learn Dallas' story from the protesters, and- unlike him- they may have the opportunity to return home.

