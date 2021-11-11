New video shows what happened at Whiskey Row during Dallas Barrett's death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two new videos released to NewsChannel 5 show the moments before and after Dallas Barrett died at Whiskey Row in August.

The witness watching what happened through a cell phone showed Barrett on the ground with at least four security personnel on top of him as music continueed to play in the background. Throughout the the nearly four minutes, others are trying to pull security off of Barrett, while the four security officers continue restraining him to the ground.

One passerby yelled Barrett couldn't breathe.

DISCLAIMER: Graphic content below.

Dallas Barrett 1

An additional video showed Barrett on the ground with Metro Nashville Police Department officers trying to use techniques to bring back Barrett's breathing.

On Aug. 16, Metro police were called to Dierks Bentley's bar for a report of a fight. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Barrett unresponsive on the floor of the rooftop. Emergency personnel took Barrett to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they him pronounced dead. His death is now ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner's office. The medical examiner determined his cause of death to be asphyxiation.

Dallas Barrett 2

Police said they received a complaint about the investigation through the Office of Professional Accountability. The complaint went through Hub Nashville, and wasn't received immediately, Metro officials said.

Staff at the bar told detectives Barrett became unruly and was asked to leave, but he allegedly then began to fight with security staff. The videos released to NewsChannel 5 do not show that fight. The bouncers pulled Barrett to the ground and held him on the floor, according to Metro police. The two videos provided show Barrett on the ground.

Based upon the information available to us at the time and the footage captured by our internal security video system, security staff appeared to try and de-escalate the chain of events that transpired that evening until Metro Police could arrive," Whiskey Row said in a statement Sunday. "A life was lost, and others are suffering from emotional and physical scars. The Whiskey Row Nashville family hopes there will be healing for all involved."

Barrett's family is currently disputing the manner in which he died at the bar.

"Although my son died at only 22 years of age, he did not live in vain. I intend that he shall not have died in vain," Tammy Barrett said in a statement through her attorney. "I will pursue justice for my son through all legal channels at my disposal. I implore all of you who are committed to equal justice under the law to join me in my fight."

This is a developing story. Follow NewsChannel 5 for updates. Alexandra Kohen contributed to this story.

