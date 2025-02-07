Family and friends remember 15-year-old killed in Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A young teen’s life was taken this week in Clarksville.

Police say 15-year-old Ikehliayon Hite was shot and killed outside Chum's Discount Tobacco Store on Peachers Mill Road over the weekend.

Thursday night, family and friends came together for a vigil.

"He loved his sisters, he loved his friends, he loved everybody," said his mother, Shantieka Merriweather. "[He] just turned 15 — just had a birthday not too long ago. Was ready to get his ID made, was ready to work...didn't even have the chance to get there because he was killed."

While his family waits for police to find the person who pulled the trigger, many remember Ikehliayon as an avid sports player, a loving son, and a teenager gone too soon.

"I just want justice for my son," said Merriweather. "Kids killing kids...it's just sick, it's sad. It's unbelievable. Just stop."

If you know anything about Ikehliyeon's case, call the Clarksville Police Department. You can be anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

