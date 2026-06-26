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Family barely escapes home when truck explodes into flames

A Spring Hill family was asleep in their home when the truck in the driveway exploded into flames.
Spring Hill Fire Damage
WTVF
Spring Hill Fire Damage
Posted

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firefighters in Spring Hill went to the Belshire subdivision for a reported vehicle fire.

The vehicle was parked within three feet of the home — so this was a big concern.

Crews worked quickly to contain the fire, preventing it from extending further into the residence and threatening additional vehicles parked nearby.

Three vehicles did sustained some damage. The home suffered only minor damage. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

This was not an electric car. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com.

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