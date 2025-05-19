Family celebrates life of man killed in dispute over unleashed dog outside Nashville KFC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville family is grieving the loss of Chris Smith, who was shot and killed outside a KFC on Rosa Parks Boulevard following what police describe as a confrontation over an unleashed dog.

"Chris is my cousin, or was my cousin. We were more like brother and sister," said Milene Cook, who gathered with family members to remember Smith.

Cook cherishes simple moments with her cousin such as family gatherings under a gazebo, pizza slices, and a table full of memories with Chris Smith.

"This was when he was playing football for the Raiders. I had cheered for a different team and we picked at each other all the way up until that game, and he picked on me after the game because he won," said Cook.

Police say they charged a stranger for Smith's murder outside the KFC on Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Police say the stranger's unleashed bulldog went up to Smith and his girlfriend. Smith had words with the dog's owner and then the two turned and walked away.

"He had a good heart. He got lost along the way, everybody does. He was actually starting to get his life back together and then this happened," said Cook.

Police say as Smith and his girlfriend walked away, the man fired multiple shots that struck Smith. Police say a short time later they found and arrested Isiah Maston on murder charges.

"He took a son, a brother, a cousin, a father, and I don't think I will ever be able to forgive this man for doing that," said Cook.

At Madison Park under the shade of grief, Smith's family writes notes on balloons and sends them to Smith.

"We love you. We love you baby," said Smith's mom, Montie Smith.

Have you been affected by gun violence in Nashville? Your story could help others understand the impact on families and communities. Email kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com to share your experience.

