Good boy: Dog alerts Nashville family his mom was hurt after car hit her

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville woman is in critical condition after being hit by a minivan in Madison, but her family is praising their four-legged family member for alerting them to the emergency.

Rhoda Kubasti, 39, was struck on Gallatin Pike last Thursday, while out walking her dog Ghost.

"She walks her dog every morning. She’s an avid walker," Rhoda’s mom Joyce Manter said.

According to police, Kubasti was attempting to cross the street with her pup when a minivan hit her head-on. The driver rushed out to help and her dog took off running.

"If he didn’t stay on scene, she wouldn’t be with us right now," Manter said.

Rhoda lives in the neighborhood next to the Rivergate Skate Center, which is about a 15-minute walk from where she was struck. The family said they wouldn’t have known she was hit unless the dog alerted them by running back home.

"He came back home, and she wasn't with him, so he let us know within an hour of this accident what had happened," Manter said.

Kubasti’s injuries are serious, according to her mom Manter. She is suffering from broken bones and a brain injury.

She said she hated seeing her daughter suffer.

"She has never met a stranger. She bakes cookies and pies for people," Manter said.

Manter said she is trying to stay strong for her daughter and her grandkids. Even though Kubasti is unconscious, Manter knows her daughter is aware she’s by her side.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way," Manter said. She hopes to see her daughter make a full recovery.

"Wake up and come back to us. God is our healer and just perform a miracle on her," Manter said.

Ghost is currently in a foster home because the family is tied up at the hospital 24/7.

The family has launched a GoFundMe to help take care of Rhoda’s daughters while she's out of work. Police said the driver likely won't face any charges.

