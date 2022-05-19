Family dog goes missing from crash site near Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search is on for a missing dog that vanished when his owners got into a car crash near Spring Hill on Wednesday.

The dog's name is Mack and he took off after his family crashed into a semi on Interstate 65 near mile marker 55.

Alaynah Hoadley said when someone opened the door, a scared Mack took off into the wooded area on the side of the interstate.

The family can't believe Mack is still missing.

"We had another dog, which was his mom in the car. She had a leash on Mack did not have his leash on at the time. And then Mack as soon as somebody opened the door, Mack took off into the highway and then went over to the grass, going northbound on (Interstate) 65," said Hoadley.

The Hoadley family has made a Facebook page in efforts of reuniting with their puppy. He's a pit-bull mix with a white neck and white paws.

Hoadley says her 3-year-old son is devastated without his best friend.

"He cried last night. You didn't know what to do, honestly," Hoadley said.

The family left Tennessee last night and are back in Columbus, Mississippi.

"To us, it's very important because we're in a whole other state, and we couldn't stay to look for him. So it's important to us to find him," Hoadley said.

The family says Mack is a good dog, and they just want him back where he belongs.

They say Mack comes when he hears his name or if you call him "Mack-Mack" or "Mack-inator." He also comes to the sound of whistles.

A spokesperson with the Spring Hill Police Department said they have checked all reported dogs at large to try and match to the missing dog, but have been unsuccessful at this time.

