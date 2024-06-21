Family fights for pedestrian safety near college campuses following student's death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Parents are fighting for improved pedestrian safety near college campuses after their daughter was killed in a hit-and-run near Florida State University. The driver was later arrested by police.

Kristen Sims Ellie Sims memorial near Florida State University.

It's been devastating for her parents Kristen and John Sims. "She was truly just a unique soul she was one of those people that people were drawn to, I thought she was going to be a CEO at some point because she was just a natural leader and people would follow and trust her," Sims said.

Ellie graduated from Page High School. In her neighborhood, teal ribbons line mailboxes.

Alexandra Koehn Ribbons on mailboxes for Ellie Sims

The bows are a symbol that Ellie's memory won't be forgotten. Sims said, "Every day I see them, and it just touches my heart."

Now, they're turning their pain into purpose. Their family just got back from Tallahassee where city officials have approved pedestrian safety improvements where Ellie was killed. They will lower the speed limit, add lighting, and raise crosswalks. "There’s relief, it’s bittersweet though, so it was truly wonderful to see how quickly they acted in developing this plan," Sims said.

But now, they're taking it one step further. John and Kristen want a law passed that requires improved infrastructure where high-density housing is built near universities. “This is something that could happen at any college across the United States, so this really does need to be something that’s considered,” Sims said.

In the meantime, they'll hold on tight to Ellie's legacy. "She was just growing into such a wonderful young woman, she really was, smart and kind, and just beautiful inside and out, what you saw on the outside was what you got on the inside as well," Sims said.



At Florida State University, Ellie's sorority, Alpha Chi Omega, now has a scholarship in her memory. In addition, her parents want to start a foundation one day. The family's GoFundMe page is here.