Family grieves as Donelson murder investigation continues after man was set up and killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are actively pursuing leads in the death of Xavier Johnson.

The 20-year-old who was killed this week in Donelson. Johnson was known for his talents both behind the pulpit and on the dance floor by family.

Police said he was lured to a short-term rental where he was shot.

Johnson’s grandfather, Garry Butler, recalls how his grandson's strength grew with each church service.

“He was getting stronger and stronger every church service he would read a scripture,” Butler said.

Johnson was also known for a Michael Jackson impersonation, too.

“One day he did a whole performance in front of the Thanksgiving dinner,” Butler said.

Butler had always hoped Johnson would return to preaching.

“The last time we talked he said, ‘Pop, I know I’m called. Just got to get some things straight. Every young person wants to go out and have fun,’” Butler said.

But Johnson will never have that chance again.

“It was a shock dealing with it,” Xavier's mom Okimo Brockelman said.

Johnson’s family believes he was set up by people he trusted.

“They knew his heart and knew he would give and help. So when people scope out your weaknesses, they’ll groom you to be set up as prey,” Xavier's grandmother Falesia Butler said.

According to police, Johnson arrived at the Maplecrest Drive property with a woman in the early morning hours on Monday. She led him to the back of the property, where a gunman was waiting. The gunman approached and shot Johnson multiple times.

“It seems like an assassination,” Butler said.

The gunman and the woman fled the scene together, leaving Johnson to die. His family believes his kindness was exploited.

“Although he was short or small in stature, his heart and soul are that of a giant,” Brockelman said.

Despite the tragedy, Johnson’s family vows to seek justice.

“We’re going to get justice for Xavier,” Butler said.

Family friend Isaiah Davidson shared his hopes for the family’s strength in the days ahead.

“I pray for the strength for everybody,” Davidson said.

Johnson’s stepfather, Andrew Brockelman, said the family will continue to honor his memory and reflect on the good times.

“Whether that’s inside jokes I say in my head or out loud to my wife,” he said.

Butler believes Johnson's work is not yet done.

“His assignment isn’t over. He has a beautiful task with the kingdom of heaven,” Butler said.

Investigators are currently following leads outside the county and have recovered the car Johnson and the woman arrived in. Authorities report no known connection between the rental property owners and those involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.

