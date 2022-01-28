Family grieves loss of loved ones found dead 10 days after they disappeared

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Loved ones are coming to grips with the loss of three family members who were found dead in a vehicle in Williamson County.

"You want to pick up the phone and call and I'm never going to get to talk to my sister again," said Julie Anthony.

In a stunning development — the family's vehicle was discovered Wednesday — ten days after crashing off Interstate 840.

Now those close to them are grieving over what investigators call a tragic accident.

The family disappeared after dark while driving in some slick conditions on January 16.

What happened was a mystery — they vanished without a trace.

Then ten days later, a vehicle was found just off on I-840 in Williamson County with three bodies inside.

"I was hoping it wasn't them. Just be hopeful that it's not them... It's not them," Anthony said.

Anthony did worry something horrible had happened after not hearing from her sister Johanna Manor, her daughter Adalicia Manor and boyfriend Jeremy Cook.

Anthony filed a missing person's report with Hickman County authorities, and then came confirmation the three had died.

"I honestly think it was a freak accident," said Anthony.

Authorities tracking Cook's cellphone found his truck off near a bridge and hidden more than 100 feet down a ravine.

"This is a very sad scene," said first responders.

The preliminary investigation is that the vehicle hit a patch of ice and went off the roadway.

It was found was upright on its wheels, but appeared to have rolled after crashing.

All three inside were wearing a seat belt and the belief is that all three died the instant of impact.

"You just don't expect it. You don't," said Anthony.

And, she is heartbroken over the loss of her young niece.

"That little girl was 8 years old. She'll never get to graduate high school... never get to go to the prom," Anthony said.

She certainly never saw this coming.

"Hug your loved ones a little closer because you never know when your time going to come," she said.

Authorities said there is no evidence of impairment or foul play. What happened is being called a tragic accident.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.