Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle in Williamson County

THOMPSON STATION, Tenn. (WTVF) — The bodies of three family members missing since January 16 were found in a vehicle in rural Williamson County on Wednesday evening.

NewsChannel 5 has learned two adults, identified as Johanna Manor and Jeremy Cook, and 8-year-old Adalicia Manor disappeared when they were driving from Franklin to their home in Hickman County.

Their vehicle was found crashed and hidden off the shoulder of Interstate 840 near Boston Theta Road ten days later.

Detectives believe the vehicle hit a patch of ice and crashed. All three were wearing seat belts, but it is believed they died on impact.

The vehicle was found Wednesday after authorities were able to ping Cook's cell phone data to a general location. Investigators then searched on foot to find the vehicle.

Authorities say there is no indication of foul play and the crash appears to be weather-related. The Tennessee Highway Patrol will continue to investigate their deaths.