Family honors 29th birthday of Waffle House shooting victim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been more than five years since four people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Waffle House in Antioch.

The family of victim Akilah Dasilva will celebrate what would've been his 29th birthday on Friday November 17 as they continue their fight for gun control.

Tp keep his memory and legacy alive, his family created the Akilah Dasilva Foundation which works to educate the community and raise awareness about gun violence.

Throughout the month, the family and special guests have been doing live videos everyday as a countdown. Recently they were joined by Sam Schwartz whose brother was killed in the Parkland shooting.

He said this issue is so daunting and so overwhelming at times, but they have to keep moving forward. Artist Randi Driscoll also spoke on one of the latest live streams.

Despite their efforts, Akilah's family feels like their voices aren't being heard but they're on a mission to keep more families safe from similar tragedies.

"We're tired of going to the state capitol for a family walking out in tears and frustration. We're tired of going to Capitol Hill, to DC to only leave without being able to convince one lawmaker that our life matters," said Akilah's brother Abede Dasilva.

"They didn't do what we asked them to do in the special session. Come January if they don't follow through, the next November, we're going to vote them out and we're gonna take their seats," said Akilah's mother Shaundelle Brooks.