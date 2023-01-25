Family hoping to restore mansion that caught on fire in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mike Thakur and his family are the new owners of a home that's gone viral.

"We've been thinking about moving out to Nashville, so you know, we had some searches set on Zillow, all that kind of fun stuff," he explained. "And my wife got an email, I guess, last week on Wednesday in the morning saying, hey, new house on the market and here's this picture with the thing on fire."

That fire happened last September at the home off Long Lane in Franklin.

No one was living there when the fire happened, but a construction crew was working inside. Soon, the Thakur family will be calling it home.

"We never been shy of a shy of a challenge," Thakur said.

It's a challenge that comes with some big plans.

"I think we're gonna rebuild the exterior and try and make it match exactly what it was. We don't want to change the footprint. I think inside we'll probably, you know, move a few walls and open it up a little bit, you know, more like a current style of construction versus from, you know, the 90s," he explained.

The goal right now is to see just how much of the home is salvageable. Mike has hope the family can reuse anything that wasn't destroyed in the fire.