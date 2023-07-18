Family members of a father murdered in 2016 still wait for answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Almost seven years after a young Nashville father was found murdered inside his car, his family is still waiting for his killer to be caught.

Metro Police said Denzel Tyler, 24, was found on Nov. 7, 2016, sitting in the driver's side of his Infiniti SUV in an alleyway behind the 100 block of Claiborne Street. Police said the driver's side door of the car was open and he had one foot outside the vehicle as if he was trying to get out of the SUV. He had been shot in the chest.

Detectives also recovered a gun from the scene that belonged to Tyler. They believe it was used to kill him. There was no sign of a struggle, and the killer's motive is unknown.

Officers reviewed surveillance video from the surrounding area, but it was not clear enough to reveal any helpful details. Ever since the investigation has gone cold.

"I think after seven years, I would hope that anyone with information on this case will come forward," said Matthew Filter, a detective in the Metro Nashville Police Department's Cold Case-Homicide/Missing Persons unit. "Just to even give a description of a vehicle or a person running away from the scene would be helpful."

Tyler's family is also encouraging anyone with information on the case to come forward.

"We just need you to step up and tell what you know," said Cheryl White, Tyler's aunt. "I don’t understand how people can walk around day to day knowing they killed someone and it's okay for them."

White said her nephew had an infectious smile, and he loved his family and friends. He was a proud father to a two-year old-girl. He was known as Denny to family and friends and was working at Nissan and taking classes at Middle Tennessee State University when he was killed.

"His life was short, and it was taken by someone that doesn't value anyone’s life," said White.

White said she believed Tyler was on Claiborne Street to buy food stamps, and he never indicated anything was wrong or out of the ordinary.

"I asked his friends and my son, and he said I don’t know anyone who would have done that to him," said White.

White said her family talks about Tyler all the time to keep his memory alive, but the loss has been heartbreaking.

"We need closure," said White.

Anyone with information on who killed Denzel Tyler is asked to contact the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329, or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.