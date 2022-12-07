Family members of Nashville homicide victims honor their loved ones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The holiday season can be a difficult one for family members of homicide victims.

But a program from Metro Police is striving to help those family members honor the person they've lost.

Each year, the Metro Police Family Intervention Program preps for the Season to Remember ceremony when family members of homicide victims will display ornaments they made Tuesday to honor their loved ones.

Several family members attended, like Ed Davis, there to honor his son Christopher Davis, a sheriff's deputy who was killed at his second job as a security guard in 2005.

"Celebrating Christmas and other holidays brought on a sense of guilt, like how can I dare be happy when this has happened? But this allows you to do that," Davis said. "Grief shouldn't be shared, but comfort should be."

The ornaments that family members and others made Tuesday will be displayed at the Season to Remember ceremony, Thursday at 5:45 p.m. at Centennial Park in Nashville.