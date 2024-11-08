Family mourns Pomeranian shot and killed by neighbor with pellet gun

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday night, family, neighbors, and fellow pets mourned the loss of a dog named Moose.

According to police reports, when the Pomeranian escaped from home and wandered into a neighbor’s yard last Sunday, that neighbor, William Pate, shot him with a pellet gun. Moose died the next day.

Riki Warren says Moose completed her family. For three and a half years, he was spunky, sweet and the perfect companion for her two young daughters. “One of the best family members you could ask for," she said.

Police say Pate said he did it because the dog was always on his property and he wanted to protect his 3-year-old daughter. He later admitted Moose had never been aggressive. Another neighbor claims she never saw his daughter in their yard.

“I was angry. I was really mad,” said Warren. "We want justice for him — I wouldn’t want this to happen to anyone else ever."

NewsChannel 5 reached out to William Pate's attorney to better understand his story, but we have yet to hear back.

The Sumner County DA spoke with NewsChannel 5 and says his office plans to prosecute.

Pate was charged with aggravated animal cruelty and is under a $2,000 bond. He’ll appear in court November 19.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.