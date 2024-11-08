Family mourns Pomeranian shot and killed by neighbor with pellet gun

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday night, family, neighbors, and fellow pets mourned the loss of a dog named Moose.
According to police reports, when the Pomeranian escaped from home and wandered into a neighbor’s yard last Sunday, that neighbor, William Pate, shot him with a pellet gun. Moose died the next day.
Riki Warren says Moose completed her family. For three and a half years, he was spunky, sweet and the perfect companion for her two young daughters. “One of the best family members you could ask for," she said.
Police say Pate said he did it because the dog was always on his property and he wanted to protect his 3-year-old daughter. He later admitted Moose had never been aggressive. Another neighbor claims she never saw his daughter in their yard.
“I was angry. I was really mad,” said Warren. "We want justice for him — I wouldn’t want this to happen to anyone else ever."
NewsChannel 5 reached out to William Pate's attorney to better understand his story, but we have yet to hear back.
The Sumner County DA spoke with NewsChannel 5 and says his office plans to prosecute.
Pate was charged with aggravated animal cruelty and is under a $2,000 bond. He’ll appear in court November 19.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
I am so inspired by Sheila Gann's love for her husband and her resilience. Anyone who has lost a loved one to Alzheimer's knows how cruel this disease is - not only for the patient but also for those who love and care for them. Mike and Sheila clearly had a remarkable love story, and she is now honoring that in the most beautiful way. Thanks to Forrest Sanders for sharing their story.
-Carrie Sharp