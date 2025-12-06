Family of car crash victim asks for prayers, help with medical bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Weeks after a serious car crash landed her in the hospital, Destinee Roland is still fighting to survive.

In mid-November, she was in the passenger seat of a car, pulled over on I-24 because of a flat tire. That's when an 18-wheeler ran into them.

"That's my - that's my first niece. So I definitely have a soft spot in my heart for her," said her aunt, Erica Woodland.

She said Destinee is still in the ICU trauma unit at Vanderbilt, but that the 27-year-old is a fighter.

"We're survivors," she explained. "I say 'we' because I'm a leukemia survivor. So talking to her is like, you know, I've been here. I've been stuck in the hospital for months. I understand, it's painful. I understand that you don't even know what happened to you."

In the meantime, Destinee has mounting medical bills — not to mention rent and car payments — adding strain to an already stressful situation. But Erica thinks you could help.

"We know that people have good hearts. I feel that people have good hearts," she said, adding they have a GoFundMe where people can donate.

"I love her. I love you, Destinee; I will always love you," concluded Erica.

In addition to financial help, Erica said they could also use your prayers during this time.

