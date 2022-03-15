Family of domestic abuse victim wants to help others get help

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The family of Elois McCormick is mourning her death Monday after she died last week.

Police said the mother and grandmother was killed by her boyfriend in her North Nashville apartment during an altercation Friday night.

McCormick's daughter, Latasha Johnson, said she wants to make sure something like this doesn't happen to another family.

According to Metro Nashville Police, Jimmy Davidson Jr., 58, is in jail without bond on a charge of criminal homicide in connection with what he described as a physical fight that ended in the death of McCormick inside their apartment at 1405 Jackson St.

McCormick is believed to have died from blunt force trauma and strangulation.

"I just can't imagine. I mean, my thoughts were, 'I'm sorry, my mom. I wasn't here to help. I wasn't here to save you,'" Johnson said. "I never imagined in a million years this is how it would end like this."

MNPD said Davidson went to Nashville General Hospital Friday night and told staff there that McCormick was inside the apartment unconscious and needed medical attention. Hospital staff called police.

Officers found McCormick lying by the front door deceased with bruising to her face, jaw and neck.

"This is unbelievable to me. I'm sad. I'm angry. I'm confused. I want to ask why. You know — why is this happening," Johnson said.

The investigation shows that Davidson made two trips to a nearby dumpster before going to Nashville General Hospital. Inside the dumpster, detectives found a mop, cleaning bleach, mail addressed to McCormick and several cans and bottles of alcohol.

Tennessee ranks 10th in the nation for the rate at which men kill women.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported in 2020 a total of more than 69,000 offenses were flagged as domestic-related. Of those, 90 were murders.

Johnson had no clue her mother was in an abusive relationship before it was too late.

"I will get phone calls from her neighbors saying that they were into it. As I said, they said that the police have been over here several times in the past. I wasn't knowledgeable of that," Johnson said. "But most definitely, that's a fair sign you need to get out of the situation."

Davidson has a lengthy criminal history with two arrests for domestic abuse — one led to a conviction in 2010.

Johnson now wants to help other victims leave similar situations before it's too late.

"I do want to advocate for other women who are going through domestic relationships," she said.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic abusive situation there is help.

Domestic Violence Helpline: 1-800-356-6767

The Statewide Domestic Violence Helpline is a referral and counseling helpline for victims of domestic violence.

Counselors are available 24/7 to offer referrals and supportive listening, and help with safety planning.