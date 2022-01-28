Family of Landon Eastep, man killed on I-65 to hold press conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The family of a man who was shot and killed by nine law enforcement officers on Interstate 65 will gather on Friday night to hold a press conference.

Watch the press conference live below:

Members of the Nashville branch of the NAACP will also speak at the press conference.

The situation began on Thursday when a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper saw Landon Eastep, 37, sitting on a guard on I-65 N. The trooper stopped to help him and an off-duty Mt. Juliet officer driving by pulled over to assist before additional law enforcement arrived.

In all, a group consisting of six Metro Nashville Police officers, two THP troopers and the off-duty Mt. Juliet officer spent about 30 minutes talking with Eastep. The interstate was shut down in both directions as the officers negotiated with him.

Metro police said Eastep had a box cutter in his left hand and his right hand in his pocket during most of the discussion. Metro police said at one point Eastep made an abrupt motion, pulling his right hand out of his pocket while holding a "silver shiny cylindrical object." All nine officers then fired their weapons, killing him.

MNPD The unidentified cylindrical object, provided as a screengrab from the bodycam video

Late Thursday night, Metro police released body camera footage of the moments before Eastep died.

The case is now being handled by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. MNPD said the department will also conduct its own internal review of the shooting.